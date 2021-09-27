The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $214.08 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $214,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,674.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

QCOM stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.80 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

