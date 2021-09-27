The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $229.57 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,485,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,943 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $229,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,840,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $438,764,000 after buying an additional 358,019 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,859,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $441,755,000 after buying an additional 87,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $149.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

