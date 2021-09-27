The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $288.01 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of Analog Devices worth $288,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of ADI opened at $178.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

