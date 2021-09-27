The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.