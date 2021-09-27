The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $149.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.10 million and the highest is $152.98 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $582.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 1,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

