Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $655.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by Cowen from $560.00 to $655.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $609.78 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.12. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

