Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.02 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.