Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

