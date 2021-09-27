Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Visa by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 761,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,714,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,954,000 after purchasing an additional 175,203 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 29.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 641,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $150,091,000 after purchasing an additional 145,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 8.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $231.59 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.90. The stock has a market cap of $451.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

