Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$66.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.75 to C$66.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.68.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

