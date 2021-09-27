Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$46.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$44.50 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Insiders have bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,731 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.