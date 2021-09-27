Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOU. TD Securities raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU opened at C$43.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$44.13. The stock has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.90.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $562,731 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.