Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TCN stock opened at C$16.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$16.71.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

