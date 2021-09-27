Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

TRMB stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.