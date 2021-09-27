TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post sales of $22.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $86.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $87.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.55 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $106.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPVG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 229,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,486. The company has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

