Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer Sells 1,423 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. 386,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

