Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer Sells 1,423 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. 386,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
