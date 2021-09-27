Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

