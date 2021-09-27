Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,716. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

