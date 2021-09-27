Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,360,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,194. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

