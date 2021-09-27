UDR (NYSE:UDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Truist Securities upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $53.55 on Thursday. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.21, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts predict that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

