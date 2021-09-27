UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,961 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

