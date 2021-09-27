Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.30 and last traded at $90.62. 1,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 496,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.