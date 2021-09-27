United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. 821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

