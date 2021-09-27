United Time Technology Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:UTME) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 4th

United Time Technology’s (NASDAQ:UTME) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 4th. United Time Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of UTME stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

