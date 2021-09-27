Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:UVV opened at $47.59 on Monday. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.