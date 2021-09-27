UnlimitedIP Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $183,259.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043437 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,113,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

