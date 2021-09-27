UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $183,259.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.46 million and $183,259.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043437 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,113,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

