Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vale by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,883 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

NYSE VALE opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.97%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.