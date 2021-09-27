Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.10. 38 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
