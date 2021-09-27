Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.10. 38 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

