Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 1,891 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

