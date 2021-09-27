Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 320 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2,480.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.02. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

