Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 375.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Truist Securities upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

