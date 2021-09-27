Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.