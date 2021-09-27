Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.84 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

