Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Position Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $221.73 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $247.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.33.

