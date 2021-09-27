Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,980.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,097,000 after buying an additional 756,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,208. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

