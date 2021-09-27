Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. 1,564,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,439. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $792,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

