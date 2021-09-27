Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.09.
VET opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
