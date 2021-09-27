Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.09.

VET opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

