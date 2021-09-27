Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $183.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average is $204.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $181.98 and a twelve month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.