ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,589,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.