Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Lifted to Outperform at JMP Securities

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $12.69 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $764.64 million and a PE ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

