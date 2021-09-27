VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About VIP Gloves

VIP Gloves Limited, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells nitrile disposable gloves in Malaysia and internationally. Its nitrile disposable gloves are used in medical and healthcare, food and beverages, electronics, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Voltage IP Limited and changed its name to VIP Gloves Limited in November 2018.

