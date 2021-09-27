VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About VIP Gloves
