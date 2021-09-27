Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

