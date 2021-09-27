Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42. Vtex has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

