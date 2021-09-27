Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $23.68

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $23.09. Vtex shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 482 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Get Vtex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.