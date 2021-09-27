Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.01 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $133.01 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00016147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

