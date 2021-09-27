Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,390,865.16 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60.

On Thursday, July 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.