Waltonchain Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $65.94 million and $10.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.42 or 0.06935744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,560,221 coins and its circulating supply is 77,839,189 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

