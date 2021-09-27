Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.61. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

