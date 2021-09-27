Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $63.37 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

